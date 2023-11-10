Video shows small plane flying low before Clayton County crash, onlooker expressing concern

Two women were injured in the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A video shows a plane flying low and an onlooker expressing his concern and astonishment at its low altitude before it ultimately crashed on Tuesday night in Clayton County.

Two women were injured when the small plane went down in the woods in Hampton. Their injuries were however not considered life-threatening, the Clayton County Police Department reported.

The video submitted by a viewer to 11Alive shows him filming from the side of the road. He says "look how low it is" three times.

"Look how low it is, it's not a full airplane, it's one of them little single (engine) planes," he says. "Look how low it is, I wish you could really see, but look how low it is."

11Alive is working to learn more details about the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement identifying the aircraft as a single-engine Piper-28 and said the plane went down around 11 p.m.

Reached for additional comment, the National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash in collaboration with the FAA, and that a preliminary report will be available in 30 days.

Clayton County Police said that a distress call came in from the plane, saying they were running out of gas. The plane and the women were found in the area of Tara Beach Lane in Hampton.

"Two females were located on the forest floor with injuries," Clayton County Police said in social media posts. "They were not in the private plane when officers located them. They are being transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Clayton County Police Department is currently working this incident. Please avoid the area."

Clayton County plane crash 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5