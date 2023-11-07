Rental scams exposed: Clayton County Police raise awareness and provide safety tips

The department said scammers use ads on popular platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, offering to rent out vacant properties.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A public service announcement warning residents of a concerning surge in rental scams targeting unsuspecting individuals was posted on the Clayton County Police Department Facebook page, where perpetrators pose as property owners on social media apps.

However, these properties are legally owned by unrelated parties who have no association with the scammers. The unsuspecting renters are then presented with counterfeit lease agreements and manipulated into providing cash deposits for properties they were never authorized to lease.

Clayton County Police also shared an image outlining "5 Signs of a Rental Scam." The signs include warnings about rental pictures that seem too good to be true, rental listings with errors or inconsistencies, pressure to lease a property immediately without viewing it first, requests for upfront payments and the absence of credit checks. These red flags should serve as indicators of possible fraudulent activities when searching for rental properties.

This isn't the first time such scams have come to light in the greater Atlanta area. 11Alive brought viewers a similar story in March that happened in Cobb County.

A man named Eric Francisco discovered that his newly occupied house was falsely advertised as available for rent. After receiving inquiries from interested individuals who saw the ad on Facebook Marketplace, Francisco realized that someone had taken a picture of his house and created a fraudulent listing without his knowledge or consent.

In light of these incidents and the distress they cause to both homeowners and potential renters, authorities urge individuals to remain vigilant during their property search.