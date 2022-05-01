Clayton County schools hosts food pantries

Families can utilize the makeshift pantries on select days in January.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools is setting up various food pantries across the district through January. School district officials announced it will continue its partnership with the Atlanta Community Food Bank into the new year to help families within the county.

The temporary food pantries are to help ease food insecurity among their students and their families, according to the district. The pantries will be available while supplies last.

Below are pantry locations and times:

Marshall Elementary School

5885 Maddox Rd Morrow, GA 30260

Monday, Jan. 10 | 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Forest Park Middle School

930 Finley Drive Forest Park, GA 30297

Friday, Jan. 14 | 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Riverdale Elementary School

6253 Garden Walk Boulevard Riverdale, GA 30274

Thursday, Jan. 20 | 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

West Clayton Elementary School

5580 Riverdale Rd College Park, GA 30349

Wednesday, Jan. 26 | 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kilpatrick Elementary School

7534 Tara Road Jonesboro, GA 30236

Thursday, Jan. 27 | 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mt. Zion Elementary School

2984 Mt. Zion Road Jonesboro, GA 30236

Friday, Jan. 28 | 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.