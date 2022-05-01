Clayton County schools hosts food pantries

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools is setting up various food pantries across the district through January. School district officials announced it will continue its partnership with the Atlanta Community Food Bank into the new year to help families within the county.
The temporary food pantries are to help ease food insecurity among their students and their families, according to the district. The pantries will be available while supplies last.
Below are pantry locations and times:
Marshall Elementary School
5885 Maddox Rd Morrow, GA 30260
Monday, Jan. 10 | 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Forest Park Middle School
930 Finley Drive Forest Park, GA 30297
Friday, Jan. 14 | 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Riverdale Elementary School
6253 Garden Walk Boulevard Riverdale, GA 30274
Thursday, Jan. 20 | 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
West Clayton Elementary School
5580 Riverdale Rd College Park, GA 30349
Wednesday, Jan. 26 | 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Kilpatrick Elementary School
7534 Tara Road Jonesboro, GA 30236
Thursday, Jan. 27 | 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Mt. Zion Elementary School
2984 Mt. Zion Road Jonesboro, GA 30236
Friday, Jan. 28 | 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The school district has plans to continue this partnership and organize other pantry opportunities. Food pantry services beyond January will be announced as details are finalized, the district said. Check back for updates here.