Cobb County launches nationwide search for new elections director

Janine Eveler was the director of elections for the last 12 years before announcing her retirement.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County will begin its search for a new elections director for the first time in 12 years. Director of Elections Janine Eveler announced her retirement plans on Friday after 18 years with the county and the past 12 in her current position.

She received the Ann Hicks Award from the Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Elections Officials in 2021 -- a recognition that honors the excellence in elections administrations.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my 18 years with Cobb County government,” Eveler wrote to the board. “I am very proud of the accomplishments that I and the Elections department have achieved and appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of the best county in Georgia.”

Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said that she thanked Eveler for her "tireless efforts" in contributing to the betterment of elections in Cobb County.

“During her tenure, we have ushered in thousands of new voters, new technology, and increased early voting access," Cupid said. "We acknowledge her job was challenging, as her department faced a host of state-mandated changes along with increased staffing shortages, political polarity, and scrutiny. Our best wishes go out to Janine for a deservedly restful retirement.”

The Board of Elections and Registration will instantly start looking to fill the role -- and said they will conduct a nationwide search to ensure they find the right candidate.

During her time as director, Eveler was subpoenaed to testify for the special grand jury in the Fulton County election probe against former President Donald Trump.

Some election issues in Cobb County also caught widespread attention during the 2022 midterms. The state launched three separate investigations into the problems. One came after more than 1,000 voters failed to receive their absentee ballots on time during the general election and the second when residents complained of not receiving their absentee ballots in time to submit them before the runoff election due date.

Both of those issues were resolved by extended due dates for some residents who requested absentee ballots. Georgia's new SB202 voting bill decreased the time of the runoff race where it now must be held on the 29th day after a general or special primary election.

A third investigation stemmed from a situation where a man named Michael Smith had his voter registration transferred from Cobb County to Camden County three separate times over a few years due to man with the same name in the other county. That situation was resolved and he was able to vote.