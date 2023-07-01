Higher bacteria levels after sewage spill into Cobb creek, but no fish killed

The public is still being advised to avoid Sewell Mill Creek in East Cobb.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County reported Monday that, following a sewage spill into an East Cobb creek on Friday, crews had observed higher bacteria levels but no solid material or fish killed as a result.

The spill was discovered by crews at a rupture around Pimlico Court near Sewell Mill Creek. The county said it "worked with a contractor to bring in a pump and set up a bypass line to stop the leakage."

In the meantime testing on Saturday revealed "higher levels of bacteria in the creek" but that "those levels were down significantly Sunday."

The county said more testing is necessary and that "we are still advising people to avoid contact with the creek."

In a release Saturday providing notice of the spill, the county said overflow was stopped just after midnight that morning and Cobb County Water System employees were "following EPD protocols for such an event."

The county Monday also posted an official notice on the spill, estimating its volume at 152,750 gallons.

"Upon arrival, the crew observed MH# 103-0021 spilling with the lid unsecured. As the crew assessed the spill, the sewer line crossing over Sewell Mill Creek was broken and observed gray water spilling directly into the waterway. After the crew alleviated the spill, they walked the creek and observed no fish kills or solids during their time on-site," the notice stated.

A county spokesperson said they were to meet with a contractor Monday afternoon and are researching what the normal levels in the creek are.