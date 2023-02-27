Cobb sheriff's deputy dies while out on jog

Deputy Gregory Smith was 58 years old and had been with the sheriff's office for 15 years, according to the sheriff's office.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County sheriff's deputy died Sunday after being found unresponsive while out jogging, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Gregory Scott Smith passed away after responders from the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and Paulding County Fire/Rescue attempted to save his life.

The 58-year-old had been with the sheriff's office for 15 years, according to a graphic posted to the page.

"Please keep Deputy Smith's loved ones and the Cobb County Sheriff's Office in your thoughts and prayers," the sheriff's office posted.

The exact cause of death was unclear.