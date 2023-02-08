Cobb Libraries offering book delivery to home-bound residents

​The new free service will be for residents who experience physical disabilities, have a long-term illness or lack transportation to get to and from the library.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Home-bound residents in Cobb County can now receive their books in the mail, according to library officials.

The new free service will be for residents who experience physical disabilities, have a long-term illness or lack transportation to get to and from the library.

Residents will be able to receive up to four items, which include CDs and DVDs, for a 9-week checkout period, according to the library.

There will be a pre-paid return for residents so the mailing process will be at no cost.

For those who would like more information on the service, click here or call the library at 770-528-2343.