COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — PushPush Film & Theater started in 1997 on the east side of town as an incubator for developing creative innovators in the metro area. After 15 years of operating in their most recent location in Decatur, they found themselves relocating to the Southside.

The 5,000 sq. ft. facility they once called home in the East Decatur Station revitalization, had nearly quintupled in rent. The owners felt that it was time to point their sights elsewhere.

PushPush Film’s co-director, Tim Haberger, talked with My East Point News about their decision to relocate to College Park.

“The big word is ‘Live. Work. Play,' so people have something to do when they get home but when we’re displacing the local people to do that, it’s not good. For me, it’s not good for the arts.”

Since relocating to their new College Park facility two months ago, PushPush Film & Theater has already had over a dozen artists set-up their residencies on-location with them.

In fact, the facility is already in pre-production for a new show starting sometime in January.

For more information about the PushPush Film & Theater and their upcoming schedule of events, visit their website.

