Convicted murderer recaptured with help from Gwinnett K-9 officer

Charles Smith tried to fight off the K-9 and other officers.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A convicted murderer who walked away from an Atlanta facility last week is back in custody, thanks in part to a K-9 officer.

Charles Edward Smith was staying at the Atlanta Transition Center completing his parole when he left on Wednesday, the Ga. Dept. of Corrections said.

On Saturday around 5 p.m., Smith was spotted in the area of Grayson Parkway and Crane Drive near Lawrenceville, the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

When officers found him, he immediately began running toward Crane Drive. That's when Gwinnett K-9 officer Nitro was deployed.

They said Smith put his arms around the K-9 behind a home. He was given verbal commands to release the dog.

A nearby officer used his Taser on Smith "which was effective in getting Smith to fall to the ground." However, they said he continued to resist arrest by "actively fighting."

Eventually, they were able to handcuff Smith. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries he received from the K-9.

Gwinnett Police said Smith had active warrants for escaping and for his parole violation and said that they were able to get an additional one for felony obstruction.

Smith served time after he was convicted for a murder that happened back in 1992, according to the GDOC website. He was sentenced to life with parole.

Smith became eligible for parole in December 1999, after being denied several times, according to GDOC. He was granted parole in March 2021 after serving 28 years of his life sentence.