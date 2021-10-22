4 years later, Conyers investigators look for clues in unsolved murder

The victim was shot and killed inside a house on Pinedale Circle in Conyers on Oct. 22, 2017.

CONYERS, Ga. — It's been four years since a man was killed in a Conyers subdivision. Conyers Police said the victim's killer is still on the loose.

On the anniversary of Richard "ATL" Green's death, Conyers Police announced a $15,000 reward that's being offered for information in the case. They said the new reward amount comes after the Green family committed to giving additional money to include alongside the funds already made available by the police department and Crime Stoppers.

Green was shot and killed inside a house on Pinedale Circle in Conyers on Oct. 22, 2017.

The police department shared a post on its Facebook page from a page called "Justice4Rich." Green's sister posted a heartfelt message asking for someone to come forward.

"Four years ago today I lost my brother. I miss hearing him laugh, seeing his smile. I miss his hugs. I miss him laying on the floor watching basketball, making meals, our inside jokes," the post reads. " I miss everything about him. His case is still unsolved and the reward is now $15,000. My brother deserves justice. If you know who took him from us, please come forward."

Days after the deadly shooting happened, Conyers Police released a sketch of a man who they believed could be connected to the case.