Woman found in creek in Newton County

There were no obvious signs of trauma to her body, authorities said.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was found dead in a Covington creek Tuesday evening.

Newton County sheriff's deputies said Christy Sawyer, 49, was found in a shallow creek near Colony Drive, around 4 p.m. There were no obvious signs of trauma to her body, investigators said.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of Sawyer's death. Newtown County said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of her death.

"Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff's Office send their deepest condolences to the family of Christy Sawyer," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call 678-625-1428 or contact Investigator Kurt Collins at kcollins@newtonsheriffga.org.

Those with information who would like to remain anonymous can also call that number or fill out this online form on their website.

