Newton County Sheriff's Office searches for missing 15-year-old

Authorities do not believe she is in danger.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County teenager has been missing for weeks and now authorities are asking the public to help track her down.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office said Danielle Marquez, 15, went missing on Jan. 11. She was last seen at Newton High School in Covington, Georgia.

Marquez had an ankle monitor, authorities said. It last pinged in Walton County before it stopped working, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office said she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink jacket and Croc shoes. She stands at 4-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 81 pounds. NCSO said they do not believe she is in danger.