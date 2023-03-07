Coweta County retired K-9 dies, sheriff's office says

"Rest in peace Rocky, we got your watch from here. Job well done," the sheriff's office said.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A retired Coweta County Sheriff's Office K-9 has died, authorities said. Deputies announced Rocky's death on social media Tuesday.

The K-9 came to the sheriff's office in 2017 and recently retired from duty because of medical issues. Rocky was previously assigned to the Special Operations Division and spent his career with Deputy Ryan Anderson, his handler.

"Over their years of service, this team was responsible for numerous apprehended suspects, located countless missing persons and was responsible for removing tens of thousands worth of narcotics off the streets of Coweta," the social media post said.

Once he retired, he lived at home with Anderson and his family.

"Rocky spent his well-earned time off chasing ducks in his family’s lake, playing fetch and just lazing in the sun," deputies said.

The sheriff's office offered its condolences to Anderson and his family, saying the deputy didn't lose just a K-9, but his best friend and partner.