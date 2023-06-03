Woman airlifted from GA-400 crash in Cumming dies, sheriff says

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 54-year-old Sharon Hall.

CUMMING, Ga. — The passenger in a Hyundai Elantra that struck a tanker truck Monday morning has died from her injuries, the sheriff's office reported on Tuesday.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Sharon Hall. The sheriff's office said the 54-year-old "succumbed to her injuries yesterday" after being airlifted to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

The driver of the Hyundai has not been named. Investigators believe the driver crashed into the truck while driving along GA-400. The driver crossed into the right lane and hit the truck, causing both vehicles to flip.

It's unclear if there could be charges in the crash.

"The crash is still under investigation," the sheriff's office said.

Both the Hyundai driver and the driver of the truck had "superficial injuries," the sheriff's office reported, and were taken to hospitals for evaluation.

Although the truck was carrying compressed C02 and gas cannisters, the was no leak. A hazmat crew was called to the scene to shortly after the crash.

The crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning just past Highway 20 in Cumming.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.