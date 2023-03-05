2-year-old shot during attempted robbery at bus stop, mother tells APD

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was shot in the hand on Sunday morning. His mother tells police it happened during an attempted robbery at a bus stop.
Officers responded to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Hughes Spalding Hospital to meet with the mother. She told them it happened near the Hunter Hills neighborhood.
No other information was released, but they said the child is expected to survive.
