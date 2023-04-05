Crews battling massive house fire in DeKalb County

DeKalb County Fire tells us two people made it out of the home safely.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Crews in DeKalb County are on the scene of a single-story house fire in Stone Mountain.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene on Oxbow Road just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning, as flames billowed from the home.

DeKalb County Fire said that two people made it out of the home safely; however, the total number inside is unknown.

In addition, they said two firefighters were transported due to burns.

