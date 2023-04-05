Crews battling massive house fire in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Crews in DeKalb County are on the scene of a single-story house fire in Stone Mountain.
11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene on Oxbow Road just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning, as flames billowed from the home.
DeKalb County Fire said that two people made it out of the home safely; however, the total number inside is unknown.
In addition, they said two firefighters were transported due to burns.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.