Atlanta shooting | Lawmakers, officials call for stricter gun laws

ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta authorities worked to find a man they said was at the center of Wednesday's mass shooting, officials denounced this latest instance of gun violence.

Five women were shot Wednesday during what was first alerted to the public as an active shooter situation in Midtown Atlanta. One woman died, and four other women are hurt, according to officials. Authorities believe 24-year-old Deion Patterson was behind the gunfire. APD said just before 8 p.m. that he was taken into custody.

While the manhunt was underway for Patterson, community leaders and officials have been commenting on this tragedy.

Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock took to the U.S. House floor Wednesday and delivered an impassioned speech.

“As a pastor, I pray for those who are affected by this tragedy, but I hastened to say thoughts and prayers are not enough,” Warnock said. “And in fact, it is a contradiction to that say you are thinking and praying and then do nothing.”

During his remarks, Warnock revealed his children were on lockdown while law enforcement combed the area, searching for the gunman.

“'My own two children were on lockdown this afternoon,’ Warnock said. “Their schools were on lockdown responding to this tragedy.”

Sen. Jon Ossoff released a statement, saying Wednesday's events stretch further than Atlanta.

“Today’s horrific attack at Northside Medical Midtown is an attack on all Georgians," Ossoff said. “I send my condolences to the family of the deceased, and I pray for the health of those wounded, their families, and all who witnessed such a terrible event."

As Georgia's representatives sound off on Capitol Hill, in the Peach State, lawmakers and leaders are also expressing similar sentiments.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he was staying in contact with all local law enforcement and the White House, saying even at the national level people are invested in finding the alleged gunman.

"We are also making sure that law enforcement agencies across this region are working together," he said.

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman shared a powerful message on social media.

"Atlanta is hurting again today," his solemn message began. "Gun violence has once again hurt our community."

Atlanta City Councilman Amir Farokhi also released a statement calling for stronger gun laws.

"My heart hurts for Midtown, the folks who have been injured, and the family of the deceased," Farokhi said. "Everyone deserves to feel safe everywhere. There are common-sense solutions to reduce incidents like this. We have to adopt them. Enough."

Rep. Hank Johnson expressed his condolences via a statement Wednesday, recognizing the heartbreak the victims' families are experiencing.

"This is a call to service greater and more horrific than any first responder should have to endure," his statement read. "Gun violence is a senseless, overwhelming epidemic that continues to plague our communities. We must pass meaningful gun safety reform to mitigate any other preventable losses to this epidemic. Stay safe and be alert, as the suspect is still at large."