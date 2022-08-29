Watch live | Man convicted of murdering 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie to be sentenced

It is expected to happen on Monday, 11 days after Daquan Reed was convicted of the 2020 murder.

ATLANTA — The man who was convicted of murdering a 7-year-old girl in Buckhead in 2020 will learn how much time he'll spend behind bars on Monday.

Daquan Reed was found guilty on Aug. 18 by a Fulton County jury on all eight charges in the shooting death of Kennedy Maxie just days before Christmas in 2020.

The sentencing will take place Monday at 9:30 a.m. You can watch it live here or on our YouTube channel. UPDATE: The sentencing has been delayed as an attorney representing Reed was not in court yet. It is still expected to take place today.

Atlanta Police said Reed got into an argument with someone on Dec. 21, 2020, in the Phipps Plaza mall parking lot. They said he left and fired his gun out his car window. One of those bullets hit Maxie in the head as she was riding in a car along Peachtree Road with her aunt and mother. She died the day after Christmas.

Here's a breakdown of the charges listed in Reed's eight-count indictment and the verdict:



Murder (count 1) - Guilty

Felony murder (count 2) - Guilty

Felony murder (count 3) - Guilty

Felony murder (count 4) - Guilty

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (count 5) - Guilty

Criminal damage to property in the first degree (count 6) - Guilty

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (count 7) - Guilty

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (count 8) - Guilty

After the conviction, the family released a statement.