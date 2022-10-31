Mayor announces permanent Atlanta Police Chief

Darin Schierbaum had been serving as an interim chief since May.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced that the city has named a permanent police chief.

Darin Schierbaum, who had been serving as an interim chief since May, was named the 26th chief of the department on Monday.

Schierbaum has served in several roles while advancing through the department, including as a training commander who oversaw APD efforts to implement the Obama administration's 21st Century Policing reform recommendations.

Dickens said a national search was conducted and that they "had to get it right."

"I am happy and honored to report that at the end of the day, we found the right candidate was already here in that post," he said.

He takes over for Chief Rodney Bryant, who announced in April that he would be retiring - his second retirement from the force.

Schierbaum previously served as the APD assistant chief of police. He's been with the department since 2002.

"He's the right leader at the right time to address public safety issues facing our city," Dickens added.

Schierbaum thanked the men and women who chose to serve the city.

"I have one message for you," he told them. "I believe in you. And I believe in what you do. I see the hard and difficult work you do every day, 24 hours a day -- in all 245 neighborhoods in our city. And I am so proud of the work you all do."

He went on to say that they would always have his support and engagement.

Schierbaum also acknowledged former police Chief George Turner, Chief Erika Shields and Chief Rodney Bryant and added that he would not be standing there today if it weren't for them.

"I do not take this role lightly," he told his predecessors. "I will build on the strong foundation that they have put in place for this department.

