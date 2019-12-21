NEWNAN, Ga. — Rachell Tucker got news she didn't want to hear when she brought her car to the Mike Fitzpatrick Ford dealership Thursday in Newnan.

“When they told me what it would cost to get it fixed, I couldn’t afford to get it fixed so I was going to have to leave it here,” said Tucker.

She walked out of the dealership crying, not sure where she would come up with the $800.But, by chance, she crossed paths with Sarah Najour, an employee.

“I got back from lunch and I saw this customer walk out in tears,” Najour said. “I felt compelled to help her and I wanted her to know that there were still good people in this world.”

With the urge to help, Najour asked her friends online for help. It didn’t take long before they all pitched in to raise all of the money to help Tucker.

On Friday, Najour and the staff at the dealership called Tucker in and surprised her. In a video, it shows Tucker in disbelief and hugging Najour.

“I don’t know anybody here so it was nobody but God and it was a blessing and I really do appreciate that,” said Tucker.

“I knew God put me there for a reason,” Najour told 11Alive.

It was a gift they both feel was needed most this holiday, showing kindness and lending a hand to others.

Najour said they were able to use an employee’s discount to help Tucker out.

They ended up with extra money and gifted it to Tucker for Christmas.

Tucker said this was extremely helpful because back in August, she and her kids lost their home due to a house fire.

