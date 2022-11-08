Photo provided of missing Lithonia 13-year-old girl

The department said Deaniyka, 13, was last seen leaving her home on Evans Mill Road

LITHONIA, Ga. — A teenage girl from Lithonia is missing, according to the DeKalb County Police Department on Tuesday.

Deaniyka is 13-years-old and was last seen Monday leaving her home on Evans Mill Road, police said in their Facebook post. The department did not provide a last name for the teen.