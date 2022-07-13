Death investigation underway in Paulding County

Here's what we know.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A death investigation is underway at a home in Paulding County Wednesday.

A man called 911 earlier in the day in reference to an "unknown problem," according to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a home at 10230 Buchanan Highway in Dallas, Georgia, at approximately 12:16 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the home, the sheriff's office said deputies had trouble getting in touch with anyone at the home. Eventually, deputies were able to talk to a man, who let them inside of the residence. Deputies found a 66-year-old man dead. The sheriff's office said the 66-year-old man was a resident at the home and the man who let them inside did not live there.

The deceased man's name is not being released at the time, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have secured a search warrant for the home. Investigators are in the process of searching the home and interviewing the man who was there.

The sheriff's office said it's still in the early stages of the investigation. Authorities do not know yet how the man died.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.