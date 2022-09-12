Decatur to install more cameras at parks, Downtown Square area

The cameras will be used as an additional security measure and as a tool to help record any illegal activity that might happen.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — The Decatur City Commission voted to approve a project budget of $50,000 to install security cameras in city parks and throughout the downtown area on Monday.

Decatur Police said 27 cameras will be installed in several parks throughout the city and that roughly seven cameras will be installed in the Decatur Square area.

The cameras will be used as an additional security measure and as a tool to help record any illegal activity that might happen in the area.

The camera placement in parks is intentional, said Sgt. John Bender from the Decatur Police Department.

"The cameras are being put into place due to acts of vandalism and graffiti that are taking place in these areas. Parks get targeted heavily for car break-ins and sort of things of that nature," said Sgt. Bender.

He explained that the cameras will not be monitored live but will provide a recording of what's happening in the area.