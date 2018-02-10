DECATUR, Ga. – A driver accused of hitting and killing a man in the street and leaving him to die has been arrested by Decatur police months later, according to a news release.

Omari Young, 39, of DeKalb County is accused of hitting Anthony Lingoes with his car in the 300 block of East College Avenue on Feb. 2. The crash happened at about 3:24 a.m.

Lingoes, 33, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Padgett, Lauren

Decatur police said Young’s arrest came after an “extensive investigation, following up on every potential lead and tip that came in from the community.”

Young was charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run on Oct. 1.

