DeKalb apartment fire displaces 4 families, authorities say

No one was hurt, according to firefighters.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Four families are forced to find a new home after an apartment fire Friday night.

DeKalb County firefighters were called to 4100 Glenwood R. area just before 10 p.m. When first responders arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from an upstairs apartment, the agency said.

Crews were able to battle the flames and keep the damage to a single apartment, firefighters said. Firetrucks in the area blocked Glenwood Road as they tended to the incident.