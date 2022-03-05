13 families displaced in DeKalb County apartment fire

DeKalb County Fire Rescue said it happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — At least 13 families were displaced by an apartment fire in DeKalb County early Saturday morning, the county's fire and rescue service said.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue posted to Facebook that the fire happened at Kensington Apartments on Clubhouse Circle East a little after 1:30 a.m.

"When crews arrived flames were already through the roof," the post said. "Crew worked to evacuate all residents while they began to put water on the fire."

The fire was heavy enough that a second alarm was called, the post said. It damaged 18 units in all.

"All displaced residents are being assisted by Red Cross. Investigators are out to determine the cause," DeKalb Fire Rescue said. "Thankfully, no injuries have been reported."