A DeKalb County fire has left a family without a home, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire Rescue responded to a two-story house fire in Lithonia on Sunday afternoon. Officials have reported that the house was destroyed by the flames.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue were initially responding to a shed fire, the DeKalb County fire chief told 11Alive. After the wind picked up, the flames spread to the home. Two adults and one child were displaced, as the home was destroyed in the fire, officials said.

A neighboring home received burnt siding because of the blaze, but responders did not report any more damage to the nearby home. A third home across the street, however, suffered a burnt yard in the process.