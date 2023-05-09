x
Missing 19-year-old last seen in DeKalb County, police say

Aaron Palmer was last seen Monday near the 4300 block of Covington Highway, police said.
Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help finding a missing 19-year-old. 

Aaron Palmer was last seen Monday near the 4300 block of Covington Highway, according to a Facebook post from the department’s page.

Police said Palmer is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green hoodie, blue pants and Nike shoes, the post said. 

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

If you have any information about Palmer’s whereabouts, call the department’s special victim’s unit at 770-724-7710.

