Missing 19-year-old last seen in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help finding a missing 19-year-old.

Aaron Palmer was last seen Monday near the 4300 block of Covington Highway, according to a Facebook post from the department’s page.

Police said Palmer is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green hoodie, blue pants and Nike shoes, the post said.