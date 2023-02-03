DeKalb County police need help finding missing man

Willie Anderson, 45, was last seen Thursday near Roundelay Way in DeKalb County, according to police.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police need help to find a missing man.

Willie Anderson, 45, was last seen Thursday near Roundelay Way in DeKalb County, according to a Twitter post from the DeKalb County Police Department.

Anderson is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange Champion sweatshirt, dark blue coat and gray/white sweatpants, according to the post.