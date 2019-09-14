ATLANTA — DeKalb County Watershed Department officials have issued a Boil Water Advisory for all of DeKalb County until further notice.

Officials said that heavy thunderstorms lead to power outages at about 10:40 p.m. Friday and 2:36 a.m. Saturday, at the Scott Candler Water Treatment Plant in north DeKalb County.

Officials said that backup generators immediately powered up and restored power at the water treatment plant within three minutes in each instance.

However, in an abundance of caution, the boil water advisory has been issued, because water pressure at the facility dropped below the minimum requirements for the system.

In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, all customers are advised to boil all water prior to use for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food.

RELATED: Boil water advisory | What to do

The water should be boiled for at least one minute after it reaches a rolling boil.

It is not necessary to boil tap water used for other household purposes, such as showering, laundry, or bathing.

Adults, teens, and older children can wash, bathe, or shower; however, they should avoid swallowing the water. Toddlers and infants should be sponge-bathed.

Customers should continue to boil their water until they are notified that the water system has been restored to full operation and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption.

RELATED: VERIFY: Can you drink coffee during a Water Boil Advisory?

This advisory will remain in place until the Georgia Environmental Protection Division approves the lifting of the boil water advisory.

This Boil Water Advisory does not include portions of DeKalb County served by the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.





