Her father was assassinated by his opponent in the race for DeKalb County Sheriff. Now, she chooses to reflect on his legacy.

Derwin Brown was gunned down in his driveway in a murder-for-hire plot in 2000. Brandy chooses to dwell on the fruits her father left for DeKalb County and his work.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County families and law enforcement flooded the Historic Courthouse Courtyard with tears and salute early Thursday morning.

Law enforcement in DeKalb hosted a memorial to honor fallen law enforcement officers. The event recognized and supported families who lost their loved ones.

One of the officers that was honored at Thursday's event was former-elected DeKalb County Sheriff Derwin Brown. But, his life was taken before he could even sit in his new office seat two decades ago.

His daughter, Brandy Brown, appeared at Thursday's event as she heard her father's name read with dozens of other law enforcement officers. She said she is there because her father left a legacy in the county and his community.

"I think my father was a true community police officer. He was definitely a mover and shaker. They knew that he cared about his community," Brandy said.

According to previous reports, Derwin was gunned down in his driveway on December 15, 2000, just three days before he was supposed to be sworn into his new position.

His opponent, then-Sheriff Sidney Dorsey, is still serving a life sentence at the Georgia State Prison for the role he played in his death. Dorsey put out a hit to assassinate the elected sheriff before he could take on his position. He confessed to ordering a deputy to shoot Derwin in 2007.

Two other men, who were accused as the shooter and backup shooter, were acquitted of the federal charges back in 2002.

Brandy said Thursday that she wanted people to remember her father outside of his senseless death and reflect on the legacy he left on the county.

"He was definitely a mover and shaker. He accomplished a lot to help propel the police department and the African-Americans in the police department through his time," Brandy added.

His daughter said she wishes more young officers knew about her father and the longing history he left on the department.

"The disappointing part is that a lot of these officers don't really know who he is, so they don't even understand the path that was made for them to follow, for them to be where they are," she said.

Derwin was a police officer with DeKalb County Police before he was elected to the sheriff's position. His daughter stated that he sued the county back in the 1980s to fight for more opportunities for Black officers.

She also added that he created the domestic violence protocol for the DeKalb County Police Department.

Brandy believes if her father was here today he would try to mentor young officers to be better people.

"Anything that he can do to pour into them if he were here to make them be better people of integrity," Brandy added.

Brandy said she would love to see more changes in law enforcement as her father envisioned.