Man shot at Cobb County apartments, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A person was shot Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Cobb County, police said.
It happened at The District at Vinings apartments at 2800 Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta.
All police would confirm is that a man was shot. We do not know if he survived or if they have any suspects in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
