Dog, newborn rescued from car at Discount Mall in Atlanta, police say

The mother was able to get to the parking lot and get her child from police.

ATLANTA — A man was taken into custody by a strip mall Monday after Atlanta Police said they had to rescue his child and a dog from his car.

Police were called to Discount Mall along Headland Drive in southwest Atlanta around 12:45 p.m. after receiving a report of an unattended baby and a dog left inside a running vehicle.

"Officers were able to breach the window and safely remove the baby and dog," the Atlanta Police Department said.

11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the parking lot where a blue car was being towed away. Two women with a child and a stroller were seen near an APD patrol vehicle speaking with authorities.

APD said the father of the child was nearby and arrested. Detectives took custody of the child until its mom and grandmother were able to arrive.