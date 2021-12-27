How to help those impacted by the Kentucky Tornado this holiday season

Here’s how you can help those impacted by the storms in Kentucky.

LITHONIA, Ga. — It’s been two weeks since a swarm of twisters across the Midwest and the South hit Kentucky and left 74 people dead. The Kentucky community is still recovering after being the most impacted state by these storms. Georgians can help in a small way this holiday season.

Greenwood Building Materials, along with an eco-friendly building systems company called The Perfect Block, joined forces today to host a “Drop off-Pop Up” site where they asked people to bring Styrofoam leftover from holiday packaging.

The Styrofoam will be repurposed to create fireproof concrete material to rebuild homes for those impacted by the tornado.

“With the help of Georgians, through this simple gift of Styrofoam, we can all support the people of Kentucky in the rebuild of their homes that will not only restore them – but build them back better and stronger,” said Warren Crawley, Operations Manager at Greenwood Building Materials, in a press release.

GBM plans to set up a permanent manufacturing site for the green building materials they plan to donate to Kentucky in Stonecrest, Georgia in 2022. More donation sites will also be added in January.