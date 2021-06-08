Deputies: Estranged husband allegedly kills wife, mother-in-law before taking his own life

The incident happened during the morning hours of June 6 where deputies report the 34-year-old fired shots at his in-law’s home.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A double-murder suicide at a Douglas County home claimed the lives of three people over the weekend, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The incident happened during the morning hours of June 6 where deputies reported a 34-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law before taking his own life. The couple was separated, deputies said.

Deputies said the shooting began with the estranged husband firing shots at the front and the back of the house, which is located along Long Lake Drive. The sheriff’s office received 911 calls and immediately sent deputies to the location.

But before they arrived, they said the man had already forced his way inside. The sheriff's office reported deputies were met with gunfire. The deputies took cover and held their position while the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (S.E.R.T.) and a trained hostage negotiator responded, according to deputies.

During the negotiations, authorities said they heard a single gunshot so they entered the home.

The man was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, they said. Deputies also discovered the bodies of his 24-year-old wife and her 46-year-old mother.