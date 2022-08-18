Police: What started out as drug deal between teens leads to robbery, shooting in mall parking lot

Douglasville Police said the 16-year-old and 17-year-old who conspired to rob the teen are facing aggravated assault, aggravated battery and armed robbery charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Two teens are being charged as adults after Douglasville Police said they tried to rob and allegedly shoot another teen during a drug deal at the Arbor Place Mall last month. Officers said there were a total of three people arrested.

According to Douglasville Police, a 17-year-old -- who police described as the "middleman" -- arranged for another 17-year-old and 16-year-old to purchase "unspecified drugs" from the victim in the side parking lot near the movie theater at the mall on July 31. The victim, police said, was also 16.

"During the alleged attempt to rob him, the 17 and 16-year-old pulled out guns and the 16-year-old identified as the victim was shot in the leg," police said in their Facebook post. He was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Marijuana and THC vape cartridges were recovered at the scene along with shell casings and bullets.

Douglasville Police said the 16-year-old and 17-year-old who conspired to rob the teen are facing aggravated assault, aggravated battery and armed robbery charges. They remain in jail without bond and are being charged as adults.

They added that jail records show the teen "middleman" who arranged the deal is being charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and contributing to the delinquency and unruliness/deprivation of a minor.