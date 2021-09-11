Rich McCormick announces run for Georgia's newly redrawn congressional district

The ER doctor is running for the seat being vacated by Congresswoman Lucy McBath.

SUWANEE, Ga. — An emergency room doctor is running for Georgia's newly redrawn 6th Congressional District.

Dr. Rich McCormick announced his bid Tuesday. The republican is hoping to win the seat soon to be vacated by Congresswoman Lucy McBath.

"The Sixth Congressional District is my community," McCormick said in a news release. "As a Marine, physician, and in ministry, I am always ready to serve my community."

In his announcement, McCormick said he lived in Cobb County for 12 years and is deeply embedded into the community. He worked the night shift in the Northside hospital system and served as a youth minister at Gwinnett Church in Sugar Hill helps keep him connected, according to a campaign release.

The aspiring congressman nearly snagged the state's 7th Congressional District last year and was anticipated to run for it again. A portion of that district, including parts of Forsyth County, are now under the newly redrawn 6th district.

In September, the doctor came under fire after telling the Gwinnett County Board of Education that masks are "actually harmful to school children."