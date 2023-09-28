Driver crashes into concrete wall along I-20 WB amid law enforcement pursuit, video shows

The driver was taken into custody after authorities performed a PIT maneuver.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A driver is facing charges after refusing to stop for troopers and crashing into a concrete wall along Interstate 20 on Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol said troopers were patrolling Moreland Avenue near I-20 in Fulton County around 2:45 p.m. when they tried to stop an SUV for a moving violation. The driver refused to stop, triggering a pursuit.

Driving onto I-20 westbound, troopers performed a PIT maneuver, according to GSP. The SUV crashed into a concrete wall and the driver was taken into custody.

According to troopers, the driver "was in possession of illegal drugs at the time of the arrest."

