Driver speeds away after firing shot at officer in Cumberland Mall parking lot, Cobb Police say

ATLANTA — A driver shot at an officer during an incident in the parking lot at Cumberland Mall Sunday afternoon, according to Cobb Police.

Authorities said the off-duty Cobb County Police officer was working security at the mall at 2:30 p.m. Cumberland Mall Security told the officer to be on the lookout for suspicious vehicles in the parking lot.

While patrolling, the officer located one of the vehicles and attempted to go up to the driver. The driver began to drive recklessly through the mall's parking lot and then allegedly shot at the officer, before driving away.

The officer was not hurt during the incident and the investigation remains ongoing, Cobb Police said.