Drowning victim recovered from Lake Jackson, law enforcement says

ATLANTA — A body recovered from Lake Jackson has been identified as a drowning victim who authorities believe fell off a boat overnight Sunday.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources made the announcement Monday morning.

The agency said game wardens responded Sunday around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a possible drowning, where a man fell overboard while riding on a boat.

The driver of the boat turned around to pick up the man, according to DNR, but was unable to locate him.

Game wardens searched the lake and were later able to locate the body at 10:31 a.m. Monday.

On Monday, they identified the victim as 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland of Savannah.

The DNR also said the the driver of that board was arrested for a BUI, however, no other charges are expected at this time.