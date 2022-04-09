1 dead, others hurt after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue, APD says

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash along I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue Sunday night.

Authorities said one person is dead and "multiple others" were injured during the crash.

Several lanes are blocked and traffic is moving slowly, according to GDOT 511.

APD said its Accident Investigations Unit has been notified and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

