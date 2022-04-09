Motorcyclist shot by deputy during traffic stop, Hall County sheriff says

It happened on McEver Road Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy shot a suspect during a traffic stop Saturday night in Hall County after the sheriff's office says the "incident escalated."

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the south end of Hall County on McEver Road, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.

They said a deputy was attempting to pull over a speeding motorcycle when the driver lost control in an attempt to run from the deputy.

No further information about what led to the deputy firing shots at the suspect was provided. The sheriff's office also did not say if the suspect survived. They added that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation would be investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.