GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 20 residents of an apartment building near Duluth are out of their homes - at least for now - after a fire caused so much damage that electrical crews couldn't easily fix the issue.

The fire was reported Thursday evening around 7:14 p.m. at the Bridge Water Apartments on Ridge Brook Trail. Fire crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a third-floor balcony on the left side of the building. Those flames were already burning into the attic and breaking through the roof according to a spokesperson for Gwinnett Fire.

Firefighters and police went door-to-door to evacuate the building as other crews deployed hose lines to attack the blaze.

Crews were able to use a deck gun mounted on one of their trucks to knock down most of the flames from outside as other firefighters brought hoses inside to get the rest.

Fire at Bridge Water Apartments in Gwinnett County on Aug. 8, 2019

Gwinnett Fire

A preliminary investigation of the fire suggests that there was heavy damage to two apartments and smoke, heat and water damage to three others.

However, the entire building had to be evacuated for the night since the power company couldn't isolate utility lines due to the damage. So, 12 units with 19 people - four of them children - were displaced for the time being.

The American Red Cross is working to provide temporary assistance to those needing it Fire officials said management was on-hand even before the organization arrived working to help residents.

The fire investigator hasn't determined the exact cause of the blaze, but authorities believe it started on the balcony of a second-floor apartment.

The department reiterated the importance of practicing fire safety when living in an apartment building - especially having working smoke alarms and an escape plan. They also said to practice the plan regularly.

