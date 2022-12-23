Man shot by police, tried to run over officer: Cartersville police

Police said they were trying to serve a warrant when the incident happened.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A man was shot by police after he tried to run them over with his car Friday, according to a news release from the Cartersville Police Department.

The department said two of its officers were trying to serve a warrant to a man along East Main Street shortly after midnight. Officers spotted the man, who was sitting inside an SUV.

Officers asked the man to exit the car, and he refused. That's when the man tried to run over one of the officers with the car. Both officers fired their guns into the car, hitting the man, according to the release.