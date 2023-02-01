Emory University says goodbye to COVID vaccine requirement, updates guidance

The policy changes are based on guidance from Emory's medical experts, President Gregory Fenves stated in a letter.

ATLANTA — Emory University administrators announced that they are removing certain COVID requirements.

In a letter from the university's president last week, Gregory Fenves said that the policy changes are based on guidance from Emory's medical experts.

The new COVID guidance is as follows starting on Feb. 9:

The university does not require COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty and staff.

Emory Healthcare COVID-19 vaccine requirements will still be enforced for students in the School of Medicine and the School of Nursing. The university said employees already subject to EHC immunization requirements are not exempt.

Emory will no longer require students, faculty, and staff to report COVID-19-positive tests or complete isolation clearance forms to return to campus.

Emory will remove all COVID-19 vaccine requirements for minors and non-Emory affiliated program participants staying in overnight on-campus housing.

The university administrative team did recommend students, faculty and staff continue to keep up to date with their vaccinations and to stay home if they are sick.

"As always, our public health teams will continue to monitor COVID-19 conditions, and we may need to adapt our response again in the future," Fenves wrote. "Thank you for your dedication. I know there have been many changes to absorb, and I appreciate your continued resilience."