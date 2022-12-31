Employee shot, killed at DeKalb car repair shop, police say

It happened at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way shortly before 1:30 p.m.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Decatur auto repair shop on New Year's Eve, according to DeKalb Police.

It happened at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way shortly before 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an employee of the repair shop with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he later died. DeKalb Police identified him as 24-year-old Daniel Gordon.

Detectives identified the suspect accused of shooting Gordon as 30-year-old Quadarius McDowell. DeKalb Police said McDowell had taken his car to the business for service. At some point, Gordon started to drive McDowell's car into the parking lot.

"The suspect thought the employee was trying to steal his car and fired multiple shots from a handgun, striking the victim," DeKalb Police said.

McDowell took off but officers were able to find him and arrest him without incident. He faces murder charges and was booked into the DeKalb Jail, the police department said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.