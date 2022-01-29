Staying safe while enjoying nightlife | Expert offers safety tips after several Atlanta shootings

Look for at least two exits, and don't drink so much that you can't make rational decisions in an emergency.

ATLANTA — A rash of shootings at Atlanta bars and nightclubs is leaving people on edge. A public safety expert is now encouraging people to go out while having a plan in place in case something goes awry.

"If we look at violence, not just in Atlanta, but across the country, we certainly do see an uptick in violent behavior," Cedric Alexander said.

"The bar owners and club owners certainly have a responsibility to make sure they provide a safe environment for their patrons, and that includes, oftentimes, security inside establishments and security outside establishments," Alexander said.

Alexander also thinks the Georgia legislature needs to enact tighter laws against gun violence.

"For violent offenders that are in our communities, it becomes important that judges have the ability and flexibility to impose higher bails and no bails," Alexander said. "There are some people out there who have a long history of illegal gun possession and being involved in violence that continue to walk up and down our streets every day, but we can't have that because it becomes a threat to officers. It becomes a threat to the community in which they're in."

You should look for certain things when you go out to enjoy the nightlife.

"Make sure you go to places that have a reputation of being safe and places that have a reputation of having security there," Alexander said.

Alexander said you look for at least two exits, and don't drink so much that you can't make rational decisions in an emergency.

"If something bad begins to erupt, do whatever you can to get out of there," Alexander said. "Keep yourself and whoever's with you safe. Don't run to it just to see what's going on. 'Let me go see it.' No, don't do that. Make yourself safe. Exit that area."

Have a plan if something goes wrong, and it if does, Alexander said try to get away from the danger immediately.

"It's important that people go out and have a good time," Alexander said. "Our economy, our restaurants, our bars need to be open. They need to be vibrant."

A state law passed in 2014 allows people with concealed carry permits to bring guns into most places, including bars and nightclubs.