FAIRBURN, Ga. – A landfill on Bishop Road in Fairburn is being investigated by state officials for improper handling of solid waste, according to officials with the Georgia Environment Protection Division.

The City of Fairburn first alerted residents to issues with the site on its Facebook page, after the Fairburn Fire Department responded to a fire at the facility on Sept. 20.

The city said a second alarm had to be sent out and fire departments from Union City, South Fulton, Palmetto, Chattahochee Hill and Georgia Forestry Commission responded.

The fire was contained but has been smoldering ever since.

State officials said the site was a recycling facility but has evolved into an unpermitted solid waste handling operation.

“The owner has been uncooperative and we are now working on formal enforcement action to bring the facility into compliance with state rules and law,” said Kevin Chambers, a representative of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

