2 dead, 1 hurt in 3 incidents in McDonough, police believe they're connected

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Police in McDonough are investigating three crime scenes they believe to be connected, where two died, and another was injured earlier this month.
Around 11:44 p.m. on Aug. 9, officers were dispatched to Lemon Place, where they found a woman shot "with multiple non-threatening gunshot wounds." Not even five minutes later, officers were told a man was shot on Fairview Drive. That's about two and a half miles away from the first shooting.
When police arrived at Fairview Drive, they found a man dead. Overnight around 12:54 a.m., while officers were still at Fairview Drive, they received another call about a drive-by shooting off Bridges Road. That's about three miles from Fairview Drive and a little over two and a half miles away from the shooting on Lemon Place.
Investigators said they believe all three incidents are connected but are still evaluating evidence to find those responsible. Anyone with information about the three incidents is asked to contact McDonough Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 470-878-1091 or wposs@mcdonoughga.org.