2 dead, 1 hurt in 3 incidents in McDonough, police believe they're connected

Two people are dead, and another was hurt in the three incidents.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Police in McDonough are investigating three crime scenes they believe to be connected, where two died, and another was injured earlier this month.

Around 11:44 p.m. on Aug. 9, officers were dispatched to Lemon Place, where they found a woman shot "with multiple non-threatening gunshot wounds." Not even five minutes later, officers were told a man was shot on Fairview Drive. That's about two and a half miles away from the first shooting.

When police arrived at Fairview Drive, they found a man dead. Overnight around 12:54 a.m., while officers were still at Fairview Drive, they received another call about a drive-by shooting off Bridges Road. That's about three miles from Fairview Drive and a little over two and a half miles away from the shooting on Lemon Place.