Family keeps tradition of giving alive through several generations of Santas

Some of their best memories are centered around the holidays. Despite a painful personal loss, that spirit continues this Christmas.

ATLANTA — Giving has been the fabric that weaves together many generations of the Gayle family in metro Atlanta.

They know the magic isn’t really about presents. It is the compassion and caring behind it. For Currey Gayle, being Santa’s helper was a family gift passed down over time.

Currey was especially drawn to any child who may have felt forgotten.

“He always had fun talking about Children’s Healthcare and just how impactful that was to him his life," his son, Rob Gayle said. “It was incredible how it made him feel.”

Rob Gayle grew up watching his dad’s example. It shaped him, too.

“I’ve been there many years with him and would just go along and experience it," he explained.

For 25 years, Currey Gayle would deliver presents to the patients at the Day Rehab Program at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

He would also make Christmas Eve phone calls to children to help Santa. All the while, Currey, was doing what he’d seen his father do before him.

“I even remember my grandad with the jingle bells.” Rob said.

Currey Gayle often talked about the deep impression the children made on him as they faced health challenges with courage and faith. He followed their example this summer when he was diagnosed with cancer.

“He said I’m at peace with what’s going on and I know the Lord's got me.” Rob said.

Five months later, on November 20, Currey Gayle passed away.

“I see this train not stopping.” Rob said.

The spirit of giving, inspired through generations, goes on.

This Christmas, Rob will be Santa’s helper making phone calls to children and helping organize gifts for the children at the day rehab. When the pandemic ends, he will visit them like his father did for decades.

And, Rob’s 11-year-old son is already looking forward to carrying on the tradition, too.

“My son has already asked ‘hey, when can I be Santa.’”